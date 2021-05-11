Agents advise purchasing flood insurance now ahead of start to hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane season begins in less than a month and if you live on or near the coast, you need to be prepared.
One of the decisions you need to make now is what type of flood insurance to buy to protect your home. Anytime you purchase flood insurance there is a 30-day period before coverage kicks in, so you will want to do it sooner rather than later.
If you recently received a notice from your mortgage company that you were re-zoned and are now required to get flood insurance, there is no waiting period for you - coverage will start immediately.
Some insurance agents at Patriot Insurance in Savannah are seeing an increase in people purchasing flood insurance this time of year, which the president says might be because of a few reasons.
Not only are we about one month out from the start of hurricane season, but FEMA recently changed some of its qualifications, and more homes in Georgia are now required to get flood insurance.
“I would say have an elevation certificate, have a plan. If it is July and there is a hurricane out there you are too late, think about it ahead of time. Now is the time to think about flood insurance if you want to get flood insurance and be protected during this hurricane season,” said Gabriel Seales, President of Patriot Insurance.
Depending on your home, coverage will usually cost around $500-$600 a year.
To find out more about the National Flood Insurance Program managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.