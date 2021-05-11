Dave Turley’s Tuesday’s WX Forecast 5-11-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will move into the area tonight before stalling south of us Wednesday. This will bring lots of clouds and a chance for showers and storms. No widespread severe weather is expected but one or two storms may contain strong winds. Temps will also drop into the 70s behind the front Wednesday. Areas of low pressure will move along the stalled front and will try to bring more showers Thursday into early Friday morning. High pressure returns late Friday with dry and warm conditions this weekend.
Today will partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 81-86.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows 65-69.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the lower 70s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy early with a 10% chance for showers then afternoon clearing, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs near 80.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs near 80.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows near 60.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: W winds at 10 kts becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2. Wednesday: NE winds at 5-10 increasing to 15 to 20 kts with gusts to 25 kts in the afternoon, seas 2-3 ft.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.