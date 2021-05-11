Dave Turley’s Tuesday’s WX Forecast 5-11-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will move into the area tonight before stalling south of us Wednesday. This will bring lots of clouds and a chance for showers and storms. No widespread severe weather is expected but one or two storms may contain strong winds. Temps will also drop into the 70s behind the front Wednesday. Areas of low pressure will move along the stalled front and will try to bring more showers Thursday into early Friday morning. High pressure returns late Friday with dry and warm conditions this weekend.