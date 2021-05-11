GasBuddy activates Fuel Availability Tracker in GA, SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The website GasBuddy has activated the Fuel Availability Tracker for several southern states after a cyberattack downed Colonial Pipeline.
The tracker is available for Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Maryland.
The Fuel Availability Tracker can be found by clicking here or by downloading the GasBuddy app.
The crowd-sourced service will show fuel availability and prices near you or near the area you search.
