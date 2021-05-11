Georgia Southern allowing full capacity at outdoor sporting events

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern is the latest to lift all capacity restrictions on outdoor sporting events.
The school announced the move Tuesday morning, citing changes to public health guidelines from the CDC, Georgia Department of Public Health, and the updated executive order from Governor Brian Kemp.
The school says masks will be recommended.
The first event under the school’s new policy will be the Eagles’ home baseball game against UT-Arlington next Thursday, May 20.
The change comes as the university holds commencement ceremonies this week at Paulson Stadium with no attendance limitations. The school is holding multiple ceremonies throughout the week to keep crowds smaller and allow students and families room to social distance.
Several other schools across the country have begun lifting attendance restrictions for outdoor sporting events. The Atlanta Braves began allowing full capacity on May 7, and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium plans to increase capacity to 100 percent beginning May 15.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.