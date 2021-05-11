High school baseball and soccer state tournament scores for Monday, May 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The quarterfinal round for the Georgia High School Association state baseball playoffs got underway Monday. They are a best of three format.
Class AAAAA
- Ware County vs. Cartersville
- Game one: Ware County 4, Cartersville 0
- Game two: Cartersville 12, Ware County 5
- Game three: Tuesday at 5:00 P.M. Winner gets winner of Starr’s Mill-Greenbrier
- Wayne County vs. St. Pius X
- Game one: St. Pius X 11, Wayne County 1
- Game two: St. Pius X 6, Wayne County 0
- Yellow Jackets finish 28-8 overall
Class AAAA
- Benedictine vs. Heritage-Catoosa
- Game one: Benedictine 11, Heritage 2
- Game two: Benedictine 20, Heritage 1
- Cadets on the road at North Oconee in semifinals Saturday
Class AAA
- Appling County vs. Cherokee Bluff
- Game one: Cherokee Bluff 13, Appling County 12
- Game two: Appling County 6, Cherokee Bluff 3 (11 innings)
- Game three: Tuesday at 4:00 P.M. Winner gets Franklin County
- Long County at Franklin County
- Game one: Franklin County 5, Long County 1
- Game two: Franklin County 9, Long County 1
- Blue Tide finishes 17-14 overall
- Pierce County at North Hall
- Game one: North Hall 6, Pierce County
- Game two: North Hall 7, Pierce County 1
- Bears finish 26-7 overall
Class AA
- Vidalia vs. Lovett
- Game one: Vidalia 4, Lovett 2
- Game two: Lovett 1, Vidalia 0
- Game three: Tuesday at 4:00 P.M. Winner faces the winner of Bremen-Bleckley County
- Jeff Davis vs. Haralson County
- Game one: Jeff Davis 4, Haralson County 3
- Game two: Jeff Davis 3, Haralson County 0
- Yellow Jackets will face winner of Thomasville-Callaway
Class A Public
- Metter vs. Schley County
- Game one: Metter 2, Schley County 1
- Game two: Metter 6, Schley County 0
- Tigers will face Charlton County in semifinals
- Claxton at ACE Charter
- Game one: ACE 7, Claxton 1
- Game two: ACE 5, Claxton 4 (10 innings)
- Tigers finish 22-7 overall
Class A Private
- Savannah Christian vs. Wesleyan
- Game one: Wesleyan 6, Savannah Christian 2
- Game two: Wesleyan 2, Savannah Christian 2
- Raiders finish 2021 with a 28-8 overall record
- Calvary Day at Fellowship Christian
- Game one: Fellowship Christian 7, Calvary Day 0
- Game two: Fellowship Christian 4, Calvary Day 3
- Cavaliers finish 21-14 overall
In the South Carolina High School League girls soccer Class 4A Lower State Title game, Hilton Head Island High School fell to James Island 4-1 to finish their season 11-6 overall.
