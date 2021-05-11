High school baseball and soccer state tournament scores for Monday, May 5

SCHSL girls soccer and GHSA baseball state tournament results.

By Lyndsey Gough | May 11, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 12:07 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The quarterfinal round for the Georgia High School Association state baseball playoffs got underway Monday. They are a best of three format.

Class AAAAA

  • Ware County vs. Cartersville
    • Game one: Ware County 4, Cartersville 0
    • Game two: Cartersville 12, Ware County 5
    • Game three: Tuesday at 5:00 P.M. Winner gets winner of Starr’s Mill-Greenbrier
  • Wayne County vs. St. Pius X
    • Game one: St. Pius X 11, Wayne County 1
    • Game two: St. Pius X 6, Wayne County 0
    • Yellow Jackets finish 28-8 overall

Class AAAA

  • Benedictine vs. Heritage-Catoosa
    • Game one: Benedictine 11, Heritage 2
    • Game two: Benedictine 20, Heritage 1
    • Cadets on the road at North Oconee in semifinals Saturday

Class AAA

  • Appling County vs. Cherokee Bluff
    • Game one: Cherokee Bluff 13, Appling County 12
    • Game two: Appling County 6, Cherokee Bluff 3 (11 innings)
    • Game three: Tuesday at 4:00 P.M. Winner gets Franklin County
  • Long County at Franklin County
    • Game one: Franklin County 5, Long County 1
    • Game two: Franklin County 9, Long County 1
    • Blue Tide finishes 17-14 overall
  • Pierce County at North Hall
    • Game one: North Hall 6, Pierce County
    • Game two: North Hall 7, Pierce County 1
    • Bears finish 26-7 overall

Class AA

  • Vidalia vs. Lovett
    • Game one: Vidalia 4, Lovett 2
    • Game two: Lovett 1, Vidalia 0
    • Game three: Tuesday at 4:00 P.M. Winner faces the winner of Bremen-Bleckley County
  • Jeff Davis vs. Haralson County
    • Game one: Jeff Davis 4, Haralson County 3
    • Game two: Jeff Davis 3, Haralson County 0
    • Yellow Jackets will face winner of Thomasville-Callaway

Class A Public

  • Metter vs. Schley County
    • Game one: Metter 2, Schley County 1
    • Game two: Metter 6, Schley County 0
    • Tigers will face Charlton County in semifinals
  • Claxton at ACE Charter
    • Game one: ACE 7, Claxton 1
    • Game two: ACE 5, Claxton 4 (10 innings)
    • Tigers finish 22-7 overall

Class A Private

  • Savannah Christian vs. Wesleyan
    • Game one: Wesleyan 6, Savannah Christian 2
    • Game two: Wesleyan 2, Savannah Christian 2
    • Raiders finish 2021 with a 28-8 overall record
  • Calvary Day at Fellowship Christian
    • Game one: Fellowship Christian 7, Calvary Day 0
    • Game two: Fellowship Christian 4, Calvary Day 3
    • Cavaliers finish 21-14 overall

In the South Carolina High School League girls soccer Class 4A Lower State Title game, Hilton Head Island High School fell to James Island 4-1 to finish their season 11-6 overall.

