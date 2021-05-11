2 infants taken during shooting on 36th Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for two 6-week-old babies who are missing after a shooting incident on 36th Street on Tuesday.
According to police, a Black female possibly named Kathleen may have the two boys who are named Matto and Lorenzo.
Police say she is traveling in a white sedan, possibly a Kia Optima.
Police found a female victim with gunshot wounds at the scene at 36th and Dieter streets. She was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
If you see Kathleen or have any information on this incident, please call 911.
