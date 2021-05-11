Lowcountry pediatricians encourage patients 12 and up to get vaccinated against COVID-19

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has now been approved for emergency use in kids 12 and up which means that at your next visit to the pediatrician your doctor maybe ask, “Have you been vaccinated?”
“I think this is really exciting because I think there are a lot of really great reasons for kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said pediatrician Dr. Alicia Salyer.
Pediatricians in the Lowcountry are excited for the opportunity to get their patients vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for emergency use in anyone over the age of 12. If parents want to get their child vaccinated and have questions, they should reach out to their pediatrician, but if they want to go ahead and set up an appointment, they should do so through the DHEC website and find a Pfizer vaccination location near them.
Doctors say right now the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the FDA but it is still waiting on a final confirmation from the CDC and the state of South Carolina. Doctors say parents should trust this vaccine because although it was developed quickly, they believe it is safe.
“These vaccines were developed extremely rapidly, but the nice thing to know is that there actually weren’t shortcuts taken. There were a lot of things that came together during the vaccination development process. There was a tremendous amount of money put into the development of these vaccines. There was a lot of public support,” said Dr. Salyer.
Doctors are hoping that by Friday, May 14 everyone 12 and up in South Carolina will be able to get the vaccine.
