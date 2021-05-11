Lowcountry pediatricians encourage patients 12 and up to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Pediatricians in the Lowcountry are excited for the opportunity to get their patients vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for emergency use in anyone over the age of 12. If parents want to get their child vaccinated and have questions, they should reach out to their pediatrician, but if they want to go ahead and set up an appointment, they should do so through the DHEC website and find a Pfizer vaccination location near them.