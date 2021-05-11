Men who chased, killed Ahmaud Arbery due in federal court

Men who chased, killed Ahmaud Arbery due in federal court
Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right) have been charged in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was killed while running in a Georgia neighborhood in February 2020. (Source: Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff | May 11, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 5:21 AM

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Three Georgia men are scheduled to make their first court appearance since being indicted on federal hate crime charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Federal prosecutors say Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan targeted the 25-year-old Arbery because he was Black. The defendants chased and shot Arbery as he ran through a Brunswick neighborhood in February 2020.

All three defendants are scheduled for arraignment before a federal magistrate judge in Brunswick Tuesday.

Defense attorneys say the men committed no crimes. They say the McMichael’s thought Arbery was a burglar, and that Travis McMichael shot him in self-defense.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.