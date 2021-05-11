Statesboro’s Fourth of July celebration returns this year

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A huge celebration will return to Statesboro this year. The recreation department says they’re bringing back the Fourth of July Celebration.
Organizers of Statesboro’s Firecracker Festival say it broke their hearts as much as anyone last year to cancel the event. Now, they hope people are as excited as them to know it is back.
Mill Creek Park has played host to thousands of visitors each July 4 for 30 years. Planners from the Statesboro-Bulloch Co. Parks & Recreation Department say they are tracking local COVID case numbers and feel confident they can hold their open air celebration.
“We’re going to have our traditional activities. We will keep our frog jump as normal. We’ll have our kids’ field with various activities on it, fireworks, live music,” said Kimberly Sharpe, with the recreation department.
She says new case numbers continue to drop and vaccinations continue to climb. However, she says they will rely on people to stay home if they are sick or more vulnerable to the virus.
“They’ve got to make sure they’re in good health if they come to this event. If they are more comfortable wearing a mask, they should do so. And they should social distance to their preferences,” Sharpe said.
She says everyone she’s spoken to - from vendors to visitors - can’t wait for this fun-filled tradition to return. It all takes place July 3.
Organizers of Statesboro’s Firecracker Festival say it broke their hearts as much as anyone last year to cancel the event. Now, they hope people are as excited as them to know it is back.
Mill Creek Park has played host to thousands of visitors each July 4 for 30 years. Planners from the Statesboro-Bulloch Co. Parks & Recreation Department say they are tracking local COVID case numbers and feel confident they can hold their open air celebration.
“We’re going to have our traditional activities. We will keep our frog jump as normal. We’ll have our kids’ field with various activities on it, fireworks, live music,” said Kimberly Sharpe, with the recreation department.
She says new case numbers continue to drop and vaccinations continue to climb. However, she says they will rely on people to stay home if they are sick or more vulnerable to the virus.
“They’ve got to make sure they’re in good health if they come to this event. If they are more comfortable wearing a mask, they should do so. And they should social distance to their preferences,” Sharpe said.
She says everyone she’s spoken to - from vendors to visitors - can’t wait for this fun-filled tradition to return. It all takes place July 3.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.