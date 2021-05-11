Taking Care of Business: Comic Relief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Neighborhood Comics in Savannah has only been around for a little more than two years.
A large chunk of that spent during a pandemic.
While it certainly could’ve meant an end to their business, they used it as an opportunity to get creative and even expand their reach.
“It’s one thing when you’re Captain America fighting the Red Skull or Batman against the Joker. It’s something completely different when you’re a small business owner fighting a pandemic that no one can see or touch or work their way around,” said Neighborhood Comics owner Lee Heidel.
Like many business owners there was a period of uncertainty about the future for Heidel.
“When the pandemic first started, we were very concerned about how we were going to keep the lights on.”
Especially because of what his business sells, “comic books are not a basic necessity or utility.”
But like any good hero, he didn’t give up.
“For us it has been about being creative, staying on our toes, tying to meet people where they are and finding new ways of being a local comic shop.”
For a time, they offered curbside pickup, local delivery and even started live online sales.
To their surprise, the public responded.
“We found a lot of people were spending their pandemic time actually going back, taking a look at their comic collection, reevaluating it,” said Heidel.
Taping into comic book lovers of old, and a future generation of fans.
But even as business begins to return to normal, “tourists are back, students are back,” it seems Heidel will be adding some of his pandemic practices to his business going forward.
Helping them expand to become more than just your Friendly Neighborhood Comic Store.
“The idea is always that our neighborhood comes first but we tell everyone that at Neighborhood Comics we can be your neighborhood comic store wherever your neighborhood is.”
For more information on Neighborhood Comics, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.