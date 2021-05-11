Tuesday | Scattered rain ahead of tomorrow’s cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a mild, and somewhat muggy, start to Tuesday. Temperatures remain in the 60s and lower 70s through the morning commute, under a mix of sun and clouds.
Temperatures warm to near 80° by noon and peak in the mid and upper 80s by mid-afternoon. A chance of rain increases this afternoon and evening.
Isolated, to scattered, rain and thunder may pop-up by mid-afternoon. The greatest chance of rain arrives this evening. Scattered showers and storms may only slowly diminish as we get into the evening and overnight hours.
UNSEASONBALY STRONG COLD FRONT ARRIVES WEDNESDAY
Wednesday begins mild with a chance of spotty rain through the morning commute. A cold front slides in from the north through the day. The temperature is forecast to cool as soon as the front passes through. Scattered rain and thunder accompany the front.
By the Wednesday evening commute, temperatures may be in the 50s and 60s across much of the area with damp conditions and breezy winds!
The forecast gradually dries out later Thursday into Thursday night and gorgeous weather is in-store this weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
