Younger teens start getting Pfizer’s COVID vaccine at the Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Doctors and pediatricians are making plans after learning Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the FDA for kids 12-15 years old.
While it is still awaiting a recommendation from the federal vaccine advisory committee, Savannah area locations are already getting calls to get children vaccinated.
Clinics for the Coastal Health District are seeing a lot of action Tuesday because of the news of the emergency use age expanding. While the Pediatric Associates of Savannah are not offering shots just yet, they are prepared for it should the recommendation come.
Pediatrician Dr. Ben Spitalnick says they have Pfizer’s vaccine on hand and ready to go for a clinic for their patients this Saturday. They are planning to offer as many shots as possible to those who register on their website and Facebook page.
He feels the timeline of this authorization is perfect as students wrap up their school year and prepare for summer camps, trips and more.
He says it’s also good because cases of COVID among the younger population are happening more now as the older people has been vaccinated.
“This means the world this means that we can now start protecting a whole other age range of children that were extremely impacted maybe not by disease severity, but by life impact severity. These kids did not get to participate in school in many cases, in sports in many cases, wore masks in a social situation where they would have been much more normalized without masks on so this is one step towards a normal school year for so many high schoolers and middle schooler coming up,” Dr. Spitalnick said.
Dr. Spitalnick says while some are eager to get their child vaccinated, they know others are still deciding and will talk with families about the facts.
He encourages people to seek trusted sources for information like your doctor, the CDC and more.
While their clinic will happen this weekend, some wasted no time and brought their 12-15 year old to the Coastal Health District’s vaccine clinic.
Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis said the data shows it’s very effective in this age range.
“They do have a very splendid response to the vaccine, you know, from an antibody and protective standpoint. It is like they get it, their immune systems are young and healthy, and they react and then they don’t get COVID basically. They do however tend to have the same side effects as others,” Dr. Davis said.
For teens like Sam, that was good news. His whole family has been vaccinated so one his mom saw appointments were open she jumped on the opportunity.
“I’ve been waiting on it to come out and, you know, posted a link today and I just clicked on it and I couldn’t believe there was already an appointment so we did it as quickly as we could. He got out of school at 2 p.m. and we came as soon as we could,” Sam’s mom, Jessica Hensley said.
Sam says he was glad to get signed up because he missed out on school, sports and activities this year.
“I think I didn’t like get to have the experience I wanted to have this year for school, but now that I am getting the vaccination that probably opens up more opportunities next year,” 14-year-old Sam said.
The process was quick and easy. They checked-in, did paperwork and Sam was off to get his shot. He was excited about what this means for summer travel and more.
“I think I feel better in the way that I can like participate with them more and go out in society and actually function like a normal human being,” Sam said.
Dr. Davis says it’s unclear how many will follow in Sam’s shoes as only 12 percent of the county aged 15-19 have gotten a shot so far. This is a concern as the variants make up 65-70 percent of COVID cases in Georgia.
“It appears the UK variant as well as some others may more easily infect younger adults, teenagers, and adolescences so that fact that the vaccine works so well in this age group in conjunction with that little fact would be a good reason to consider vaccination,” Dr. Davis said.
Dr. Davis also says cases are increasing among the younger age ranges as the older population is vaccinated.
While they Chatham County and Glynn County health departments are offering vaccinations for 12-15, WTOC is told other pediatrician offices will hold clinics and both Memorial Health and St. Joseph’s/Candler plan to offer the vaccine to this age group. too.
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System was asked if they will offer vaccines, but they say with less than two weeks left in the school year they don’t have clinics scheduled, but said this in a statement to WTOC:
“We have offered family vaccinations however, at this time, the District has no additional clinics scheduled. With less than two weeks left in the 2020-21 SY,. the district is turning the focus to planning for summer school and the start of the 2021-22 school year in the fall. There are a vast number of community resources available for vaccinations and we are encouraging families to reach out to those vendors as needed.”
