Bond denied for woman charged with kidnapping 2 infants; mental health evaluation suggested

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The woman charged with kidnapping two infants and shooting their mother was denied bond on Wednesday.
The suspect, Angela Montgomery, 23, of Rincon, is accused of stealing 6-week-old twins Lorenzo and Matteo Rodgers on Tuesday after shooting their mother on the 1500 block of Northeast 36th Street in Savannah.
Montgomery was arrested and the twins were found safe at a home in the Lost Plantation neighborhood in Rincon that same afternoon.
A Savannah Police Department officer testified in court on Wednesday that the meeting had been setup in a “new moms” group on social media.
Officers found the victim, identified as Gabrielle Rodgers, with gunshot wounds at the scene of the abduction on 36th Street. She was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. She was shot in the head and chest with a .40 caliber, according to the officer’s testimony.
The victim was able to communicate with police when they arrived at the scene.
It was recommended during the bond hearing that Montgomery undergo a mental health evaluation. Her next court appearance will be in early July.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
