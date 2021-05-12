City of Savannah revokes permit for production company to film in historic downtown cemetery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has revoked a film permit for a production company that had used the Colonial Park Cemetery in downtown Savannah as a filming location for an upcoming Netflix series, according to a letter from the Office of Special Events, Film, and Tourism.
In the letter to the production team of “First Kill,” a representative from the office stated, “After observing this last minute decision making, I am not confident in either your production’s capability or capacity to fully abide and adhere to our City’s film requirements and guidelines.”
The letter alleges that equipment was “buried in the ground and leaning against the lamp post.” All filming equipment was supposed to remain on sidewalks, according to the Office of Special Events, Film, and Tourism. The letter says that crew members also turned off lights in Colonial Park Cemetery, which the office had not allowed them to do.
WTOC had previously reported on the plan to protect the historic cemetery and park during filming.
The Office of Special Events, Film, and Tourism also refused to make changes to the permit’s dates and times, citing scheduling concerns with various city departments in the letter.
WTOC reached out to the production team of “First Kill” which refused to comment.
