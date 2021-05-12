Community Champions: Helping dual communities

“My current role has me in charge of a group of 10 other sailors who support US-Africa Command and we go over there to support with strategy and policy out of Stuttgart, Germany to support initiatives on the continued of Africa related to African militaries. We do a lot of work with embassies and security cooperation ... as the leader of a unit of people, it’s not too dissimilar to leading people in the civilian workforce. You have to figure out what makes them tick, how they are going to work to the best of their capabilities and help them be better at what they’re trying to accomplish.”