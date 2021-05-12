Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 5-12-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will slowly move through the area from north to south today. Upper level energy will also move over the area from the west today. This will bring showers and scattered storms this afternoon in to early evening. No widespread severe weather is expected but one or two storms may contain strong winds. High temps will range from low 70s north to near 80 south. The front stalls to our south Thursday into Saturday. Areas of low pressure will move along the stalled front and will try to bring more showers Thursday into early Friday morning. High pressure returns late Friday with dry and warm conditions this weekend.
Today will mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Some storms may contain strong winds. Highs 72-80.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows 50-55.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy early with a 10% chance for showers then afternoon clearing, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs near 80.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows near 60.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Monday night will be clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s
Coastal Waters Forecast: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 4pm through Friday evening. Today: SW winds at 10 kts becoming N in the afternoon then NE 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts late. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: NE winds at 20-25 kts diminishing to 15-20 kts after midnight, seas 4-5 ft. Thursday: NE winds at 15-20 increasing to 15 to 20 kts with gusts to 25 kts, seas 4-6 ft.
