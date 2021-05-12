Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 5-12-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will slowly move through the area from north to south today. Upper level energy will also move over the area from the west today. This will bring showers and scattered storms this afternoon in to early evening. No widespread severe weather is expected but one or two storms may contain strong winds. High temps will range from low 70s north to near 80 south. The front stalls to our south Thursday into Saturday. Areas of low pressure will move along the stalled front and will try to bring more showers Thursday into early Friday morning. High pressure returns late Friday with dry and warm conditions this weekend.