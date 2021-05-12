GasBuddy: More than 40% of SC gas stations are out of gas

DeHaan said 60% of Atlanta stations were without gas as of Wednesday morning, while that number rose to 71% in Charlotte, 72% in Raleigh and 73% in Pensacola. One of the highest percentages, however, is in the Upstate of South Carolina, which also includes the Asheville, North Carolina, area. DeHaan said approximately 78% of stations in that large area were reportedly without fuel Wednesday morning.