Masks now optional in Beaufort Co. public schools

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Following the executive order from the governor of South Carolina, some school districts in the Lowcountry are lifting more COVID-19 restrictions.
If you have a child who goes to school in Beaufort County, masks are officially optional.
Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order Tuesday evening requiring schools to allow parents to make a choice on whether their children will wear a mask in school.
In Beaufort County, parents must send a note to the child’s school saying they do not have to wear a mask. The governor stated DHEC will be releasing a form parents can officially sign later.
The superintendent of Beaufort County School District says this was not how the district was planning on ending the school year, but they must follow the governor’s orders. The district says they’ve already heard from parents both in favor and opposed.
“Some of them are happy, I guess it just depends on where they fall on the whole mask aspect of it. Some are happy that their kids won’t have to wear it in school, and they want to opt out and some are concerned about it. You know, wishing the school district would’ve been able to hold out till the end of the year,” Superintendent Frank Rodriquez said.
There is still a presidential order requiring students to wear a mask if they are on the school bus. Once they get off the bus, they can remove the mask if they have approval.
