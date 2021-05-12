Neighbors shocked after woman arrested for kidnapping, shooting

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - If you walked through the Lost Plantation neighborhood in Rincon on Wednesday, it’ s far quieter than 24 hours before.
A kidnapping suspect was arrested in the neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.
Angela Montgomery, 23, is accused of stealing 6-week-old twins Lorenzo and Matteo Rodgers after shooting their mother on the 1500 block of Northeast 36th Street in Savannah.
A shock to neighbors to not only realize where it was, but who was involved.
“Everyone in the neighborhood is saying, ‘How could it be her?’ And ‘what’s going on? Why here?’ You never think about it going on in Lost Plantation. Nothing ever goes wrong like that.”
As you might imagine, the arrest of Angela Montgomery has neighbors trying to make sense of what happened.
“Unbelievable, you know. It does happen but you do not expect it to happen here, especially next door like four houses away,” David Ringel said. Making it even more unbelievable was the family at the center of it all.
“Typical neighbor walking with her child, her husband, walking back and forth. Very friendly people,” Ringel said.
A sentiment shared by Steve Villani, who lives right across the street.
“The wife is always nice I always talk to her when she’s out and about with the kids. Very nice interactions, no problems with them at all,” Villani said. Neighbors say Montgomery had only lived here for about four months, and aside from going by different names regularly, there wasn’t much out of the ordinary.
And despite what they saw Tuesday, it appears this sleepy little neighborhood will go back to being just that.
“You don’t see it around here very often, but the police really handled it very well,” Villani said.
One neighbor said that when Montgomery first moved in she told them she recently had a failed pregnancy where she was expecting triplets, but she was already pregnant again this time with twins who were due this past Saturday.
