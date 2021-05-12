Savannah gas stations feel the effects of panic pumping

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some say finding a gas station with supply proved to be a challenge in the Coastal Empire on Wednesday due to the Colonial Pipeline’s temporary shutdown. The pipeline, which supplies 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel, was hit by a cyberattack last Friday.
The Southeast is seeing panic-buying at the pumps, shortages and rising gas prices as a result of the shutdown. GasBuddy reports nearly 1,800 gas stations were out of gas in seven states. Georgia, Florida, Virginia and North Carolina have declared states of emergency.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp held a news conference on Wednesday, and he asked Georgians to remain calm and only purchase the fuel they need to carry out essential activities.
Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a statement, “There have been numerous reports of Georgians stockpiling gasoline and using unsafe storage methods. [T]he current situation with the pipeline is only temporary, and these types of actions actually contribute to additional gasoline shortages and put Georgians at unnecessary risk.”
WTOC checked in with gas station managers and customers across the Coastal Empire to see how the issue was impacting drivers locally. Some Georgians roamed from station to station looking for a place to fill up, encountering signs saying pumps were out of gas. Others were able to find a place to fill up.
“Well I filled up this morning,” said Dennis Coleman of Garden City.
“You got everybody now you know trying to get some gas and lines everywhere. It’s like when certain stores now so now it’s kind of tough because if you don’t get there before they get there then you might not get none,” said Frederick Carswal, of Swainsboro.
Some were seen filling up not only their car, but extra gas cans. Bobby Patel is the manager at Niti Food Mart on U.S. Highway 80 and says they were lucky to still have supply and customers were taking advantage of it.
“I see there are some new customers, and especially because nobody has the gas around here so that’s what I am seeing, but I hope that I am going to see them all the time, it would be nice, you know that,” said Patel.
While gas was flowing at the Niti Food Mart, next door at Sunoco they were completely out of gas as of 9:00 a.m. this morning.
Bags covered their pumps because their latest delivery had no regular or premium fuel, only diesel. Managers say they have no idea when their next shipment will arrive. Rasheda Martin stopped there as her car was on empty.
“At first I thought it was a joke until I went to a couple gas places and all of the gas was not available. This was the first gas station that I could find that I can actually get gas,” she said.
She was relieved to know she could fill up next door, but she wonders what’s next.
“I’m just trying to figure out what does it mean for the future, because you see a lot of people that’s hoarding the gas now so you don’t know what that means for later on,” said Martin.
That’s a question Bobby is asking too as he doesn’t know how long what’s left in his tank will last.
“Today I can survive on the gas, but I’m not sure tomorrow,” said Patel.
Local gas station managers say they are working with their suppliers to get gas as quickly as they can but are unsure when it will arrive.
GasBuddy has developed a Fuel Availability Tracker to find gas near you.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.