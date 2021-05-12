Top Teacher: Heather Redd

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heather Redd knows that the sense of play helps her Pre-K students learn at Windsor Forest Elementary School.
“I start off making them feel very comfortable in the classroom, making it feel like a home. It’s like a family. We are all respectful of each other,” Redd said.
Redd has been teaching Pre-K for over 20 years and tries to build a loving, safe place for her students.
“I love it because it’s their first opportunity to learn and I like being that first classroom, most have never been in a classroom before. They’re ready, bright eyed, ready to absorb everything you give them. They’re like little sponges. I like to put them on the pathway to enjoy learning,” she said.
“She engages our students. Interacts with them on a daily basis. Always going so, we are very fortunate to have her here,” Principal Brandi Brown said.
“When you see that the kids love you and you love them, there is that connection and you want to see the very best for them,” Redd said.
