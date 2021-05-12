Visit Savannah hopes tourist carry on with their trip despite gas demand increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With so many Georgians rushing to get gas, some visiting the area are wondering if they will be able to find enough fuel to make their trip to the Hostess City. Officials with Visit Savannah say they are already getting questions about the gas demand.
“We’ve had a couple of handfuls of calls here in the office and I have spoken to some of the hoteliers and they are getting similar calls,” said Joe Marinelli, President of Visit Savannah. “So, people want to know what’s going on and we’re doing the best to inform them.”
Marinelli says we’ve seen a resurgence of tourism again and a lot of them do travel by car, but also by plane. He joked guests are welcome to stay a little longer, but says he’s seen normal gas station activity and prices so encourages people to continue on with their trip. After talking with industry leaders he feels Savannah is in a good position.
“What we have learned through this process is Savannah gets it’s fuel via the pipeline and via the ocean,” said Marinelli. “So we have two resources that give us the opportunity to have the best situation possible. If there’s any place in the state that you want to be this weekend it’s probably Savannah and the coast.”
Joe Marinelli says Visit Savannah is looking forward to seeing visitors in town this weekend and ready to welcome them to the Coastal empire.
