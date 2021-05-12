WATCH: Savannah PD gives update on shooting, kidnapping, arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC got an exclusive interview with the Savannah Police Department Wednesday morning during THE News at Daybreak on the case involving the twin infant boys, 6-week-old Lorenzo and Matteo Rodgers, who were abducted in Savannah and later returned by police.
The boys’ mother, Gabrielle Rodgers, was found with gunshot wounds at the scene of the abduction on 36th Street. She was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is in critical but stable condition, according to Savannah Police.
SPD Captain David Gay spoke with us more about the case and gave us the latest update. Watch the full interview above.
