Wednesday | Today is cold front day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are in the 60s and lower 70s out the door. It is a mild, muggy morning ahead of a strong cold front.
The temperature warms into the mid and upper 70s by midday. The front brings a renewed chance of rain and thunder, followed by falling temperatures in the afternoon and evening. Many communities will be in the 60s, and far-northern spots in the upper 50s, during the evening commute or - at the latest - by 7 p.m. A chance of rain lingers behind the cold front; through the night and into Thursday morning.
Temperatures remain steady in the upper 50s and 60s Thursday with clouds, breezy winds and scattered rain. By May standards, this is unseasonably cool and could break records.
Sunshine returns Friday and a gorgeous weekend with very low humidity, pleasant temperatures and sunshine is in the first alert forecast.
