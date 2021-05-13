2 Chatham Co. Police officers on administrative leave after officer involved shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Chatham County Police officers are on administrative leave, per departmental protocol, after they were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday evening.
The officers were called to Tara Court off of Ferguson Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun who reportedly pointed it at another person in the neighborhood.
When officers arrived on scene, they encountered the man, and subsequently fired their weapons and injured the man. The man was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate, per Chatham County Police Department policy. The investigation is in its early stages.
