Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 5-13-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front remains well to our south today. Low pressure develops off the southeast coast along the front. The low will be further south of us to keep the rain chances away from our area. This will allow cooler air to remain over the area today with decreasing clouds. High pressure returns Friday into the weekend. This will bring lots of sun with dry and warm conditions expected. Next week starts out warm and dry with temps in the mid 80s. Our next rain chance returns Wednesday.