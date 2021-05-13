Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 5-13-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front remains well to our south today. Low pressure develops off the southeast coast along the front. The low will be further south of us to keep the rain chances away from our area. This will allow cooler air to remain over the area today with decreasing clouds. High pressure returns Friday into the weekend. This will bring lots of sun with dry and warm conditions expected. Next week starts out warm and dry with temps in the mid 80s. Our next rain chance returns Wednesday.
Today will mostly cloudy early with afternoon clearing from the west, highs 69-72.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, lows 48-58.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs near 80.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows near 60.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Monday night will be clear, lows in the low 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through Friday evening. Today: NE winds at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts. Seas 4-6 ft. Tonight: NE winds at 15 kts with gusts to 20 kts, seas 4-5 ft. Friday: NE winds at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts, seas 4-6 ft.
