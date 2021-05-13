Family of 11 looking for new home following fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grandmother, her daughter and her nine grandchildren are now without a home due to a fire earlier this week in Savannah.
While they feel lucky just to be alive, they’re now asking for help your finding a new place to call home for all 11 of them.
It all started right around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
While doing a load of laundry Lena Woolford’s granddaughter noticed something wasn’t right.
“When she went back to take out the clothes that were dry, she said, ‘momma I see smoke,’” said Woolford.
But before anyone had time to react, “the laundry room was on fire.”
The fire quickly spreading as Lena and her family rushed out of their Bolton Street home.
“We got up out of there, thank God nobody was hurt. Not one person, not a scratch and I thank Him for that because we could’ve been dead.”
While they made it out safely, their home which has been part of their family since the 1970′s was lost.
“All celebrations we have it there, everything. But now, we don’t have it there, we don’t have nowhere to have it now,” said Woolford.
Since the fire Lena, her daughter and nine grandchildren have been staying at the La Quinta Inn.
“We have two rooms here so we can all have space to sleep,” Woolford says.
Space to sleep, but not much more, “them (my grandchildren) being so young they have a lot of energy.”
Although Lena says many like the Red Cross and Mike Hostillo’s Law Firm have stepped in to help what they need now is money, money to help them find a new home, together.
“We are family oriented and we always been family oriented and I want that to continue. We are here for one another. If we have to sleep on top of each other in order to make it work that’s what we’ll do.”
Because it seems their true home is built on a foundation so strong that not even a fire could damage it, family.
“It’s going to work out. It’s going to work out for our good, I know it is.”
According to Savannah Fire, it appears this fire was accidental although an exact cause has not yet been determined.
If you’d like to help Lena and her family click here.
