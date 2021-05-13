Georgia veterans battle with VA for quality healthcare

“It’s always something with them.” Whittington says this isn’t the first time he’s battled the V.A. Upon returning from Vietnam in 1971, he says they botched his paperwork. Instead of recording his active duty start date as Sept. 13, 1968, they put down 1971. That meant for years it showed he had only served for 11 days. The V.A. later amended his records. But Whittington says it took him more than a decade to get it fixed, and paperwork he showed WTOC indicates he wasn’t fully-covered until 1991.