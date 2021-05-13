Gov. Kemp to end weekly $300 federal unemployment payments in Ga.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Thursday that the state will end the $300 federal weekly jobless payments. Those payments were in addition to the pandemic unemployment checks.
The governor described the move as part of an effort to push more residents into the workforce, saying the incentives are “hurting our productivity not only in Georgia but around the country.”
Gov. Kemp’s press office says the decision to end the $300/weekly federal unemployment will take effect in late June. For those still receiving unemployment benefits, you will still receive state jobless benefits up to $365 per week.
More details about the decision are expected to be released Thursday afternoon. We will continue to update you as we get more details.
