LIVE: Motion hearing continues in Arbery murder case

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Day two of a motion hearing in the Ahmaud Arbery case started Thursday.
The pre-trial hearing is for the state-level charges against the suspects.
The defendants - Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan - face murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment charges. Arbery was killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Three months after Arbery’s death, an attorney leaked the graphic video of Arbery’s killing. The video went viral and drew national attention.
All three suspects have pleaded not guilty in the state case and have said that they pursued Arbery because they thought he was a burglar.
Lawyers made several motions on day one about what evidence they believe should be presented at the trial. The defense attorney for Travis McMichael asked the judge to consider presenting evidence of Arbery’s mental health and previous run-ins with law enforcement. The claim was that Arbery had a pattern of theft or attempted burglary crimes.
The defense claimed that several incidents, several years ago, will speak to Arbery’s state of mind on the day he was killed.
The prosecution argued his state of mind was fight or flight because Bryan hit him with a car, and the McMichaels chased him with guns.
Jury selection for the state-level case will start on Oct. 18, 2021.
The three defendants made an appearance in federal court on Tuesday as they are now facing federal hate crimes charges. All three pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.
