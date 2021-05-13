Montgomery Co. High School to hold in-person graduation ceremony at stadium

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Graduation day is right around the corner and the seniors at Montgomery County High School are looking forward to celebrating the day with their friends and family.
Normally the seniors would walk across the stage in their cap and gown inside in the gym at the middle/high school, but this year the graduates decided to have it here at the stadium for one main reason.
Where to have graduation this year was a decision left up to the 52 students in the 2021 graduating class. Interim Superintendent Mark Davidson says an outdoor ceremony was their choice.
This will allow the students to have as many friends and family as possible in attendance. If they had it in the gym, they’d only be able to have a limited number of guests due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Davidson says the students and guests will be encouraged to wear masks, but they’re not required for the ceremony.
Leading up to the big day, the seniors will be participating in a senior awards ceremony tonight and a senior walk tomorrow.
“I know they’re excited, the kids are going to be excited, especially if it’s going to be held outside. As far as how we feel about it, we are just glad to be back to some sense of normalcy, so they can enjoy this,” Davidson said.
Graduation will be held next Friday at 8 p.m. If the weather is bad, Davidson says they will adjust accordingly to have it inside.
