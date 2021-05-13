Montgomery Co. interim superintendent could continue in position for as long as needed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Montgomery County School District superintendent lost his job in March. The school board had a 3-2 vote to fire him and it came as a shock to those who supported him.
Since then, the school welcomed Mark Davidson as their interim superintendent to finish out the school year.
Davidson said it was a tough time to change leadership and step into the role. Davidson says he was picked because of his prior experience being the superintendent for Wheeler County and most recently served as the assistant principal at Montgomery County Middle/High School.
WTOC has asked the school district for details on why former Montgomery County Superintendent Hugh Kight was fired but the district has not yet released that information.
Davidson says it’s also something he wasn’t told much about. Instead, he just wanted to step in and do what was best for the students and staff.
“My job was not to get in the middle of that. My job was to fill a role as the interim superintendent. I’ve had parents who have come in and said, ‘thank you for stepping up and doing this’ and I’ve had teachers who’ve come in and said, ‘listen we appreciate you stepping in.’ Again, it’s not about me. If I can do something that helps them make their job easier and helps them to understand it is about the kids and not who is over here, that is the most important thing,” Davidson said.
Davidson says there is no plan as to when the position would be opened. These decisions are up to the board to make. Davidson says he could still be the interim superintendent going into the next school year.
