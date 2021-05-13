Montgomery Co. residents react to Gov. Kemp’s new unemployment order

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Stores all over the Montgomery County area have had to close because their employees just weren’t showing up to work.
Residents say this is a common trend they’re seeing both in the county and in surrounding cities, like Vidalia. Governor Kemp’s office says they will end the $300 weekly federal unemployment payments, but people receiving these benefits will still get the state payments of up to $365 per week. Clarence Best says he agrees with the governor’s choice because it’s vital to get the local economies back up and running.
“I hope it would allow people to want to go back to work and allow industries and different stores and everybody to have help to fill their staffs back,” said resident Clarence Best.
Shonette Sneed says she’s been unemployed before and understands that unemployment benefits are important, but only when they’re needed.
“Unemployment is needed, but at the same time we do need the people to get back to work. If there’s a job, go to work! I have to work every day. There are jobs everywhere you look. Hiring, hiring, hiring,” said Sneed.
