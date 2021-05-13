Proposal to expand Greenway Trail to Brooklet

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you love the outdoors in parts of Bulloch County, there is a plan to bring you even more access.
There is a walking and biking trail from the heart of Statesboro that goes to the outskirts of town. The plan is to extend that trail and give people even more miles to enjoy.
The initial leg of the Greenway Trail runs nearly three miles and goes from one side of Statesboro out beyond the city limits. The proposed extension would go another four and a half miles and take it into Brooklet’s city limits.
It is maintained by the county recreation department as a linear park. They say it gives people a safe place to walk, run, or bike without worries of traffic.
“Safety is the biggest issue, and you don’t have you don’t have to worry about cars. You can just get on that trail and go, and enjoy yourself,” Recreation Department Director Eddie Canon said.
They expect the extension to cost about $5 million for property, paving, and for parking and a rest station at the end.
The meeting happens at Brooklet Elementary at 6:30 p.m. They are still in a concept and design phase.
The construction could still be about two years away and take a year to finish. So, it could possibly open 2025.
