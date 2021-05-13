Public input sought for Coastal Ga. regional plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What issues do you think need to be addressed in Coastal Georgia? Is it roads... schools... jobs? That’s what the Coastal Regional Commission of Georgia wants to know.
The commission’s goal is to keep the ten counties and 35 cities in our region sustainable as they continue to grow.
The regional planning commission hopes to come up with a plan by October that will be in effect by early next year. But first, they need your help. If you live in Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, or Screven counties, the plan commission is asking for your input in order to come up with the plan.
The Regional Plan includes a vision for how the regional coast of Georgia can develop policies and projects that ensure a high quality of life for all residents over the next 25 years. The plan will look at everything from transportation, natural resources, infrastructure, and any other topics that are important to the growth of the region.
Right now, they are looking for public input to see what priorities citizens have so that they can make sure the local government is making decisions based on a vision from the community and not just reacting when a problem arises.
“An opportunity for you to talk to us about things that you think are important, your main concerns about the region, how you think it should grow, natural resources issues, and whatever is on your mind. It is a way to make sure your voice is heard and also that your communities’ interests are represented regionally,” said Cole Mullis, Regional Planner for the Coastal Regional Commission.
To share your thoughts or concerns, you can fill out a quick survey online that is a combination of short answer, multiple-choice, and agree/disagree questions. The survey will take about 10 minutes. Or, you can attend a listening session.
- Listening Session in Richmond Hill: Wednesday, May 12 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Richmond Hill City Center.
- Listening Session in Darien: Wednesday, July 14 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Coastal Regional Commission office.
- Listening Session in Statesboro: Ogeechee Technical College, Sept 15, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
More sessions may be added if there is a need.
To find out more and to fill out the survey, click here.
