Savannah City Council extends mask mandate; Community Transmission Index below 100

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council voted Thursday to extend the emergency order requiring face coverings in public in the city.
The mask mandate has been extended to Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.
But this mandate appears to contradict with a recent executive order signed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
In the executive order signed on April 30 by Gov. Kemp, a city or county can only impose a local mask ordinance if the area meets the threshold requirement on the Community Transmission Index (CTI). The CTI shows the number of newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 residents and includes positive cases from PCR and antigen tests.
The threshold requirement imposed by the governor’s executive order is 100 per 100,000.
According to data provided by the Coastal Health District (CHD), the CTI in Chatham County was below 100 on Wednesday, May 12. The CHD data on May 12 puts Chatham County’s CTI at 92.
New CTI data is scheduled to be reported on Friday, May 14.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was asked about CTI and said he knows that Chatham County’s recent CTI data is below 100 but he must do what is best to protect the city of Savannah.
WTOC has reached out to the governor’s office but has not heard back yet at this time.
