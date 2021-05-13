Savannah restaurant groups waiting to see what impact they will feel from pandemic-related unemployment benefits stopping

A new restauranteur here in Savannah gave some interesting perspective, though. The owner of the recently opened Ardsley Station at the corner of Victory and Drayton streets says in his opinion, and others on his staff, the issues here in Savannah, at least in the restaurant industry don’t stem solely from the pay. it’s the culture and expectations of those in the service industry even pre-pandemic that have those who used to work in it finding other jobs and careers.