Savannah restaurant groups waiting to see what impact they will feel from pandemic-related unemployment benefits stopping

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In recent months we’ve heard from Savannah’s tourism and hospitality industry about a workforce shortage, with some pointing out pandemic-related unemployment benefits as being one of the root causes.
WTOC talked with restaurant groups, owners and local tourism industry leaders about what effect they think this halt in federal unemployment benefits will have in the Hostess City.
One common answer we’ve heard to that question is, it’s too early to tell, and that the workforce shortage issue is complicated with no quick fixes.
A new restauranteur here in Savannah gave some interesting perspective, though. The owner of the recently opened Ardsley Station at the corner of Victory and Drayton streets says in his opinion, and others on his staff, the issues here in Savannah, at least in the restaurant industry don’t stem solely from the pay. it’s the culture and expectations of those in the service industry even pre-pandemic that have those who used to work in it finding other jobs and careers.
“So it’s clearly not a money issue, you know, or else they would be back. Everybody has bumped their pays up. So I think really what you’re finding is people just aren’t into, they’re really honestly not into the culture anymore,” said Natasha Gaskill, Pastry Chef at Ardsley Station.
“With most people that I’ve spoken with, there’s been that feeling of being overworked and under appreciated, even pre-pandemic. And with the shortage of team members in the city, and everybody trying to hire new people, the people that are working are being asked to work an ungodly amount of hours. Some of these folks are working 80 hours a week,” said Tyler Kopkas, Owner of Ardsley Station.
Jamie Durrence, Managing Partner with Daniel Reed Hospitality here in Savannah set up a table at Thursday’s job fair at Union Mission with hopes of finding that critical workforce that’s lacking still for so many.
“From the employers standpoint, it’s put us in a very complicated situation. Because we want to bring people back, but we also can’t get open full-time to bring people back. So it’s very difficult to try to decipher,” said Durrence.
For Savannah’s Gaslight Group restaurant leaders, the impact Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to halt federal unemployment benefits next month is still a big unknown.
“I think it’s really difficult to know anything for certain right now. If you’ve been in the same world that I have for the past year, you know that ‘pivot’ is the name of the game,” said Carey Ferrara with Gaslight Group.
President and CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council, Michael Owens, says he thinks the pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits are a factor in people not getting back into the tourism and hospitality workforce, even if they are able to.
“I don’t think that this additional unemployment benefit is the only factor. I certainly contend that it’s a significant factor. And we know that because the folks that are staying at home they’re telling us that, their co-workers are telling us that,” said Owens.
Owens says he believes that’s only contributing to the stress on those who want to and are working again, as well as the business owners here in the community. But again, for many, time will tell if federal benefits going by the wayside will eventually give Savannah back that much needed workforce.
