Thursday | Unseasonably cool weather settles in!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s unseasonably cool with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s this morning. Under lots of clouds, some drizzle and spotty light rain showers are possible through the morning commute.
We’ll warm a bit, dry out and may even see some peeks of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cool breeze lingers through the day.
Temperatures cool, quickly, through the 60s this evening and into the 50s tonight. Grab a jacket! We’ll bottom-out in the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday morning, under a clearer sky.
Sunshine prevails heading into the weekend with continued cooler-than-average temperatures and very low humidity. Enjoy!
Have a great Thursday,
Cutter
