University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen resigns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen has resigned.
Former president Harris Pastides will serve as the interim president of the university, school officials said on Wednesday night.
This comes after Tuesday’s news in which the school’s Board of Trustees rejected a resignation that Caslen offered a day after he issued a public apology for failing to cite the source in a commencement speech he gave over the weekend.
Below is the letter Caslen sent to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday.
The university released the following statement on Wednesday night.
After focused discussions with President Bob Caslen, University of South Carolina Board of Trustees Chair C. Dorn Smith III, MD has announced that President Caslen has tendered his resignation. Chairman Smith thanked President Caslen and his wife Shelly for their service to the university during the challenges of the last two years.
Chairman Smith also announced that former President Harris Pastides has agreed to serve as the interim president of the university. A search for a permanent president will be initiated immediately.
