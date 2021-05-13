Police: Woman arrested after threatening Statesboro restaurant employees with gun over wait time

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman is facing charges after police say she threatened employees at a Statesboro restaurant with a gun due to the wait time to enter the business.
On the night of April 21, Statesboro Police say Grace Eun Hae Lee, a 21-year-old from Ludowici, was angry over the wait when she entered Gnat’s Landing on South Main Street with a handgun. Police say Lee pointed the gun at the hostess and pushed her, then pointed the gun at other employees before leaving.
SPD says detectives used video surveillance of the incident and the suspect’s movement before and after the incident, as well as community tips to identify Lee as the suspect. Statesboro Police say cameras linked to the department’s new Fusus system were used.
Bulloch County Jail records indicate Lee was arrested on May 12 and is currently in custody. She is facing three charges of aggravated assault.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.