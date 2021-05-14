Dave Turley’s Friday Wx Forecast 5-14-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure currently centered over the Ohio Valley will slowly drift over the mid atlantic states into Saturday. This will bring us lots of sun with dry and mild conditions. The high pressure moves off the coast Sunday into Monday. This will continue to keep us dry but begin to warm up our temps. Next week starts out warm and dry with temps in the low to mid 80s. Not big storm threat next week but our next rain chance returns Tuesday and continues through Friday.