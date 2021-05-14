Dave Turley’s Friday Wx Forecast 5-14-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure currently centered over the Ohio Valley will slowly drift over the mid atlantic states into Saturday. This will bring us lots of sun with dry and mild conditions. The high pressure moves off the coast Sunday into Monday. This will continue to keep us dry but begin to warm up our temps. Next week starts out warm and dry with temps in the low to mid 80s. Not big storm threat next week but our next rain chance returns Tuesday and continues through Friday.
Today will sunny and mild, highs 74-77.
Tonight will be clear and cool, lows 49-60.
Saturday will be sunny, highs near 80.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows near 60.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Monday night will be clear, lows in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
