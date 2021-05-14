Friday | Pleasant, sunny weather prevails!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All dry and chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low to mid 50s. Weather remains clear and dry through the morning commute.
It is going to be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine. Winds become breezy this afternoon and a few wind gusts to 30 MPH, or so. Don’t burn outdoors today. Temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.
Very nice weather lingers into the weekend.
Temperatures are forecast to be chilly Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s across the area, under a clear sky. Temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday afternoon with very little humidity.
A gradual warming trend takes-shape Sunday and carries us into next week. More humid weather and a greater chance of rain begins to creep in by the middle of next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.