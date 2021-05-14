Habersham School brings home GAPPS baseball state championship

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night, The Habersham School swept Vidalia Heritage Academy in two games to bring home the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) Division 1A State Baseball Championship.
The Patriots won game one 14-1 in five innings, and won game two 11-1 in six innings.
“When we first started, I thought we had a chance. I thought they needed to grow up, they needed to get a little bigger, but if they did that, then I thought they had a chance, and they did a great job of maturing and getting in the weight room, and putting on the muscle that they needed to finish the job,” said Head Coach Tim Rowland, who’s son, Luke, scored the winning run.
This is just the fourth year for the program. In their inaugural year, they made the semifinals, but last year’s state playoffs were cancelled due to COVID.
“I’m thinking about all the hard work, all the time we put in, and just seeing it all pay off is amazing,” said senior Jack Hogan.
One of the five seniors, Reeder Chambers agreed, hoping that they’ve set a high standard for the program in their four years of building it.
“Shows that a tiny school like us of 75 kids can do this, with the facilities we don’t have, but the facilities we do have, just a lot of hard work, and grit, and we want to leave excitement for the program for the younger kids.”
This is the fourth state championship this school year for The Habersham School. They brought home the 2020 GAPPS volleyball title, the 2021 boys tennis championship, and an individual swimming title as well.
The baseball team finished with a 21-6 overall record.
