Low Country Home & Garden Show offers inspiration for your home improvement projects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 21st annual Low Country Home & Garden Show is back at the Savannah Convention Center for 2021.
This is an opportunity to get ideas and start your renovating, building, landscaping, or decorating projects. About 150 exhibitors will be set up under one roof to provide inspiration and save you time and money as you plan. Show-only discounts will be offered and you can also shop at the Art, Gift, and Gourmet Marketplace.
The trade show is open Friday, May 14 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, May 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission to the 21st annual Low Country Home & Garden Show is free and parking at the Savannah Convention Center is $5.
