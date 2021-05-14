Mother upset after daughter’s name plate stolen from her grave at Woodville Cemetery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A mother is crying out for help after she says her daughter’s grave was desecrated in the Woodville Cemetery.
It’s been almost six years since Gina Drayton’s daughter La’Rena passed away. On Mother’s Day Drayton came to bring her flowers. She said it was hard to even find her gravesite because the part that used to make it stand out had been ripped right off.
“I called it her mirror and to come not to see the sun glaring off of it, that was heartbreaking. We always come and see it shining,” said Drayton.
It was a reflective name plaque that used to be on Gina Drayton’s daughter’s grave.
“I was in awe because I don’t understand why someone would do this.”
Drayton says she hadn’t visited the grave since her daughter’s birthday last year.
“Sometimes I fought myself not coming out here enough to check on it. To check on her. To make sure everything is ok, but I have to stop doing that.”
When she came on Mother’s Day, this is what she saw.
“I couldn’t do nothing but change her flowers and cry.”
Immediately, Drayton says she called her husband to tell him what happened. She says she also called family members to see if they had visited. They hadn’t. Finally, she called the police to make a report.
“They supposed to be at peace and she’s not because of this now.”
According to the police report the incident is considered a larceny-theft from graveyard. Drayton says she estimates the marker is worth around $1,500.
“I’m just going to have to find a way to replace it.”
The CEO of the Woodville Memorial Association Incorporated, Theodore Gordon, says they would like to help anyone who’s suffered any damages. However, Gordon says they’re a new management team that recently took over the cemetery and don’t have much to work with.
“We’re left with a shoestring budget of only receiving $550 per grave,” said Theodore Gordon, CEO of Woodville Memorial Association Inc.
Gordon says this amount of money isn’t enough for some of the upkeep and expenses they’d like to take on. Things like security cameras, Gordon says, could help to prevent incidents like Drayton experienced.
“If they would return it we would not only take care of her situation, but anybody else’s situation who have felt like they’ve been wrongly treated in this cemetery.”
Drayton says the police suggested she look around the cemetery to see if the plaque was moved somewhere else. She says she never found it. She asks that if anybody knows anything about this, to please call the police.
