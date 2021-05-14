Reidsville businessman breaks ground on new hotel

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy section of Reidsville will soon be busier with a hotel opening on the edge of town.
A businessman who’s been in Tattnall County for the past 15 years says Reidsville, and this spot particularly, are prime real estate for a hotel and more.
Investors and contractors gathered to mark a milestone in three years of planning. Zuber Malek, who owns businesses in Reidsville, Glennville and surrounding towns, says they’re building right across the road from Optim Health for a reason. With dozens of patients coming for surgery every day, a hotel gives them..and visiting doctors..a place to stay. He says too many visitors have to stay out of town and that’s costing the community revenue.
“Where will they buy their gas? Vidalia. Where will they find a restaurant? Vidalia. So this is a chance to keep some of that money local,” said developer Zuber Malek.
He says several hotel chains were eager to be part of the project. But he and fellow investors elected to partner with Comfort Inn & Suites for the three story, 72 room project.
They’ve cleared a space larger than just what they need for the hotel because they hope to see more businesses come here and build.
