Reidsville businessman breaks ground on new hotel

Investors and contractors gathered to mark a milestone in three years of planning. Zuber Malek, who owns businesses in Reidsville, Glennville and surrounding towns, says they’re building right across the road from Optim Health for a reason. With dozens of patients coming for surgery every day, a hotel gives them..and visiting doctors..a place to stay. He says too many visitors have to stay out of town and that’s costing the community revenue.