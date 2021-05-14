Replica of Savannah’s only “dinosaur” towers inside new Visitor Center at Skidaway Island State Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Skidaway Island State Park has something new to check out, highlighted by something very, very old.
The park’s new Visitor and Interpretive Center is now officially open to welcome guests.
The 6,300-square-foot center features floor-to-ceiling windows to showcase the views of the marsh, nature exhibits featuring turtles and snakes, a gift shop, and a fire pit in the back with space to bird watch.
The largest exhibit in the building towers 20 feet high over the main room. Visitors can learn more about the giant ground sloth as they admire a replica of an ancient fossil found in the park in 1822. The giant ground sloth roamed this land during the Pleistocene period, more commonly known as the Ice Age.
Skidaway Island State Park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the Visitor Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is $5.
