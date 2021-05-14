Savannah hospitals prepared for hurricane season

The Medical Director of the Emergency Department says while fewer patients are in the hospital, staff needs are increased. {Dr. Jay Goldstein, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Memorial Health} “Unfortunately during hurricane times a lot of the industries and a lot of society shut down so we have to be prepared to be able to handle a lot more than we would normally handle from giving medication, from dialysis things of that nature, just because other centers are not available so it’s a difficult time as a healthcare provider and again the unfortunate circumstance is when people do not evacuate when they should evacuate and then it becomes a little bit more of a distress and we’re doing everything we can to kind of handle the circumstances,” Dr. Jay Goldstein said.