Statesboro man to walk 50 miles to honor law enforcement

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro man once again laced up his walking shoes to circle the city over and over through the night to support law officers.
John Long stepped off Friday to begin his 20 hour, 50 mile walk in support of law enforcement.
This marks the fifth year he’s taken to the highway to raise awareness during Police Memorial Week. He says many focus on the officers who abuse their job and do wrong. He wants to focus on the ones who serve the right way.
“Without good strong law enforcement, at the rate the world’s going, my family doesn’t have a future and neither does anyone else’s,” said Long.
This year he has company. Todd Olsen from Georgia Southern Police says he’s felt called to join Long this year.
“Last year, he did it in honor of one of our officers who was killed in a crash. I figure if he’s doing this for law enforcement, somebody from law enforcement should do it with him,” said Lt. Olsen.
Long’s daughter traveled cross country to take part as well. He’s selling t-shirts this year. Money from those and any donations will be divided between six local law enforcement foundations.
He hopes to keep a pace of 3 and a half miles an hour and hit his finish line around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
