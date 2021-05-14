Teenager arrested for shooting in Glennville

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest has been made in shooting that happened last month in Glennville.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 18-year-old Quandaris Deonte Ford was arrested on Friday, May 14.
Ford is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During a Crime, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. On April 22, a 15-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on Pecan Road. It appears the victim drove himself to a nearby convenience store where he went inside and collapsed, according to police.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.